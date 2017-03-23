Aristocrat pushes back opening date in former Kelly's Pub location

Owners of The Aristocrat wine and craft cocktail bar that will occupy the Washington Street building once home to Kelly's Deli and Pub have postponed the bar's opening date one week.
The bar was originally slated to open at 1001 Washington St. on March 30. However, more work on the building has pushed the opening to 4 p.m. Friday, April 7.
The bar is owned and operated by Columbia native Ashley Garcia and her husband, Mo, who have put together a wine and craft cocktail selection "that reflect the tastes of South Carolina," Ashley told The State earlier this month.
After the April 7 grand opening--which will feature the Ross Holmes Band--The Aristocrat will be open Monday through Saturday at 4 p.m. for happy hour and remain open until 2 a.m.; closed Sundays.
