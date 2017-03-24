National salon chain to join shops at Park Terrace off Harbison

Phenix Salon Suites will be joining the Park Terrace shopping center on Park Terrace Drive between Bower Parkway and Harbison Boulevard.
The business will join Guitar Center, Salsarita's, Blaze Pizza, SportsClips, Title Boxing Club and Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa in the Academy Sports and Outdoor-anchored Park Terrace shopping complex.
Similar to Sola Salon Studios--which the Columbia area has become familiar with at Columbiana Station and Rosewood Crossing and soon will in Lexington--Phenix provides salon ownership to salon professionals at a fraction of the cost typically associated with launching a private business. Hair stylists, nail technicians, massage therapists and others can buy a fully furnished suite in the salon. They are then able to upgrade their suites with flooring, paint, wall paper and other decor "extras."
The chain was started by Gina and Jason Rivera in 2003, naming it in honor of their first son, Phenix. In 2014, Gina appeared on an episode of CBS' Undercover Boss.
Colorado Springs, Colo.-based Phenix Salon Suites has locations in 29 states including six in Georgia, four in North Carolina and one existing location in South Carolina in Mount Pleasant.
At Park Terrace, Phenix will be located in the stand-alone building located just beside Academy Sports and is expected to open later this year.
