Zoës Kitchen on Two Notch to open this week

Zoës Kitchen will open its newest Columbia-area location on Thursday when it opens the doors to its 10296 Two Notch Rd. restaurant in the Fresh Market-anchored Shoppes at Two Notch near the Village of Sandhill.
In honor of the opening, Zoës Kitchen is giving away "Zoës for a Year" in Facebook contest that ends on opening day when the first 500 people to enter the contest will receive an email for two complimentary entrées to the Forest Drive location. In addition, the person who gets the most friends to enter the contest through his or her Facebook post will win free Zoës for a year.
In April 2016, The State reported that Zoës would be among the new tenants at Shoppes at Two Notch. In addition to Zoës and Fresh Market--which is slated to open April 26--other tenants in the shopping center include MOD Pizza and Pet Supermarket.
The Two Notch Road location is the fifth area location for Zoës. Other area locations are on Sunset Boulevard in Lexington, Lake Murray Boulevard in Irmo, Main Street in downtown Columbia and Forest Drive in Forest Acres. Prior to the area's 2015 flooding which forced the Forest Acres location to close temporarily for renovation, that location was reportedly the chain's busiest in the nation.
