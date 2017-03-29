Curiosity Coffee Bar to open in Cottontown's Vino Garage

Greg Slattery and his girlfriend Sandra Moscato have roasted a lot of coffee on their Cottontown-area backyard grill over the last two years.
"I've made more coffee than probably anyone should make in that amount of time," Slattery said.
The smells of those roasting beans, however, drew the attention of the couple's neighbors and nearby business owners.
"You could smell it for a block or so and people would come by and we would trade our coffee for their fruits and vegetables and such," Slattery said. "That's when we realized there needed to be a fun, cool coffee shop in that area."
Next month, Slattery and Moscato will fill that need when they open Curiosity Coffee Bar inside Vino Garage at 2327 Main St.
Slattery, a University of South Carolina graduate who runs music promotion business and magazine Stereofly, is co-founder of local recording label 10 Foot Woody Records and previously worked with Jam Room Recording Studio, developed an interest in coffee because of Moscato.
"She would come visit from Rhode Island before she moved here and when she would visit we always had to leave the house and search for a good cup of coffee somewhere," Slattery said.
They developed such a passion for it that the couple began roasting training with 1000 Faces Coffee in Athens (where Slattery lived for a few years).
"I realized there's a lot that goes into a good cup of coffee," Slattery said. "It's much more than just water and beans."
When the couple became serious about opening a local coffee business, they approached USC/Columbia Technology Incubator's Fired Up Accelerator program--a nine-week program designed to test the ideas and accelerate the growth of start-up companies through assignments, coaching and, ultimately, $25,000 in start-up funding.
"We applied thinking they wouldn't accept us but they did and they have been nothing but helpful," Slattery said. "They had us survey about 100 people in the area so we connected more with the community and we know what they want as a result."
In addition to coffee, Curiosity will also sell local snacks and goodies such as K&K's Gourmet Sweets Peruvian cookies, as well as organic juices and teas.
Slattery and Moscato plan to open Curiosity Coffee Bar on April 24.
