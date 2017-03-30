Henry’s opens Cayce location

Henry's Restaurant and Bar is now open for business at 2108 State St. in Cayce.
Henry Lees – who previously served as general manager at Jake's on Devine – opened the original Henry's at 2865 Devine St. in 2011 and the restaurant quickly made a name for itself as having some of the best burgers in the Capital City. Two years later, Lees opened a second location – Henry's Northeast – at 111 Sparkleberry Crossing in Northeast Columbia.
The Cayce location is currently open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Plans to add a weekend brunch menu to the lineup within a few weeks are in the works, according to the staff.
Comments