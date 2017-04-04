Your movie theater may get a new name this month

Moviegoers at two local theaters in Columbia will soon be watching the big screen under a new name when two area Carmike theaters officially become AMC Classic Theatres.
This month, Carmike 14 on Afton Drive off Columbiana Drive near Columbiana Centre mall and Carmike Wynnsong 10 on Forest Drive in Forest Acres will both be rebranded as AMC Classic Theatres. In December, Kansas-based AMC Entertainment Holdings purchased competitor Georgia-based Carmike Cinemas for $1.2 billion making AMC the largest U.S. movie theater chain.
Carmike 14 on Ashton Drive will now become AMC Classic Harbison 14 and Carmike Wynnsong 10 on Forest Drive will now operate as AMC Classic Columbia 10. According to AMC, the locations will be, "fun, friendly, local theatres that you can depend on for a great movie-going experience with value in mind." AMC Classic
Theaters include Coca-Cola Freestyle machines with 100-plus flavor choices and free refills and typical movie theater fare including pretzel bites, nachos and popcorn. The company also states that the theaters will have slight, if any, significant change in ticket price.
Members of Carmike's loyalty reward program and holders of Carmike gift cards will still be able to use those perks at the new AMC theaters, the site says. Tickets will still be available for purchase through Fandango.
AMC already has a presence in Columbia at its AMC Dutch Square 14 theater on Bush River Road.
