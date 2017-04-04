Shop Around

April 4, 2017 8:05 AM

Boxing club to open second Columbia location

By Janet Jones Kendall

TITLE Boxing Club will open its second area location soon at 718 Fashion Drive at the Village at Sandhill.

Second Round LLC signed a lease for the 2,330-square-foot space, according to NAI Avant who represented Second Round in the lease.

Title Boxing Club opened its first Columbia-area location last January in the Park Terrace shopping center at Park Terrace Drive and Bower Parkway off Harbison Boulevard. TITLE features a large room filled with dozens of hanging 100-pound punching bags in addition to its weight machines. It offers a combination of boxing and kickboxing classes.

An open date for the Village at Sandhill location has not been set yet.

