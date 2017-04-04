Boxing club to open second Columbia location

TITLE Boxing Club will open its second area location soon at 718 Fashion Drive at the Village at Sandhill.
Second Round LLC signed a lease for the 2,330-square-foot space, according to NAI Avant who represented Second Round in the lease.
Title Boxing Club opened its first Columbia-area location last January in the Park Terrace shopping center at Park Terrace Drive and Bower Parkway off Harbison Boulevard. TITLE features a large room filled with dozens of hanging 100-pound punching bags in addition to its weight machines. It offers a combination of boxing and kickboxing classes.
An open date for the Village at Sandhill location has not been set yet.
