April 4, 2017 8:20 AM

High-end retirement home opens in Columbia area

By Janet Jones Kendall

Luxury assisted living and memory care facility The Blake at Woodcreek officially opens at 385 Spears Creek Church Rd. in Elgin this week.

The Blake is a collection of retirement communities in Alabama, Florida, Louisana, Mississippi and South Carolina managed by Mississippi-based Blake Management Group. The communities are known for providing high-end accommodations and care for senior adults including gourmet-type meals and luxurious furnishings.

Open house for The Blake at Woodcreek is from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday and includes music, hors d'oeuvres and tours of the facility.

