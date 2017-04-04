West Columbia Riverwalk and Amphitheater restored, reopened

After sustaining significant damage during the area’s October 2015 flooding and again from Hurricane Matthew a year later, the West Columbia Riverwalk and Amphitheater has been restored and reopened.
“We are excited that the Riverwalk is open so people can once again enjoy the beautiful views and explore the improvements made,” said West Columbia Director of Public Works Jamie Hook.
A ribbon cutting for the reopening will be held on Saturday at 5:45 p.m. prior to the Greater Cayce West Columbia Chamber of Commerce Rhythm on the River event. The West Columbia Riverwalk Park and Ampitheater were closed in November for public safety and to expedite construction for repairs to the damaged sections. The section of the Riverwalk from the Moffitt Street entrance to the amphitheater is now open.
