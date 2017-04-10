New stores, upgrades to Columbiana Centre; ‘huge surprise’ still on the way

Shoppers who thought the Zales Jewelry Store was the "huge surprise" that Columbiana Centre mall manager Andy Peach was referring to in his January interview with The State were wrong.
While a new prototype of Zales has filled the slot Williams-Sonoma vacated in the shopping mall located off Harbison Boulevard at I-26, it's just one of many new stores opening in the mall this year. The "huge surprise" Peach was referring to has yet to be unveiled.
"Things are not slow here at Columbiana Centre," Peach said. "Things are still in a holding pattern (with our surprise tenant) but hopefully we will hopefully have a couple of exciting announcements in the near future."
In addition to Zales, which opened April 7, Columbiana Centre is also welcoming Journeys Kidz and Sunglass Hut and women's retailers J. Jill and Torrid. Starting May 1, Peach said, American Eagle Outfitters will undergo a full renovation which, when complete, will include the addition of the company's lingerie shop, Aerie. Tween girls' apparel shop Justice is also expanding and SC Place Gifts and Embroidery recently expanded, as well.
Currently, the space previously occupied by women's apparel shop The Limited, which closed all of its chains nationwide earlier this year, is being used for temporary space by Justice and American Eagle but that is, perhaps, where the much-anticipated new tenants may land, according to Peach.
"We have new and exciting tenants slated for early 2018," Peach said.
