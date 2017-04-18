Fresh Market announces open date for Two Notch store, will have giveaways

A year-and-a-half after announcing it would anchor the new Shoppes at Two Notch shopping center, The Fresh Market has announced it will open its newest Columbia-area location there on April 26.
The grand opening will begin at 7:30 a.m. with giveaways, samplings, chef demonstrations, live entertainment featuring Lonesome Ryde Bluegrass Band and in-store promotions. Free meals for four from The Fresh Market’s Little Big Meal program will be issued to the first 50 guests in line and free reusable shopping bags will be given to the first 1,000 guests. Grand opening special deals and activities will run through May 7.
In keeping with The Fresh Market’s trend of supporting local farming in the communities it serves, the Two Notch location will feature produce from South Carolina farmers including blueberries from Cossaw Farms in St. Helena Island. The Fresh Market also selects a local program or charity to support and partner with in each community where the company does business. The new Columbia store will partner with and provide regular food donations to Harvest Hope Food Bank.
The Two Notch location at 10286 Two Notch Rd. is the company’s ninth store in the state of South Carolina and 179th store overall. A Lexington location is expected to open later this year in Lexington Marketplace currently under construction on Sunset Boulevard.
