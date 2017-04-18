Pot Smoker BBQ opens in the Vista

Philip Pye thought he would have a soft opening last week at his newest location of the North Augusta-based The Pot Smoker BBQ next to Flying Saucer at the corner of Senate and Park Streets in the Vista.
He did not.
“(We are having) very busy lunches (with folks) usually lined up out the door,” Pye told The State. “It’s going great.”
Owner Bobby Boggs and family opened The Pot Smoker in North Augusta in 2013 and moved to its current location there at 341 Edgefield Rd. in 2014. While the name is an eye-catcher, it is actually derived from Boggs' original cooking method.
"When I started developing barbecue 14 years ago with a ceramic smoker, I would explain to friends that it was cooked in a ceramic smoker similar to a ceramic pot," Boggs explains on The Pot Smoker website. "So I guess you could call it 'pot-smoked' to which I guess I am 'The Pot Smoker.'"
The Pot Smoker sells Boston Butt, St. Louis-style smoked ribs, smoked wings and smoked chicken in addition to Southern sides such as black-eyed peas, greens, hash and rice and mac and cheese. The restaurant is also known for its three bottled barbecue sauces--Brenda's Yummy (a sweet sauce developed by Boggs' sister), Kickin' Butts hot barbecue sauce and the Tantalizing Mustard sauce.
The Pot Smoker Columbia is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
For more information, visit www.thepotsmokerbbqcolumbia.com.
