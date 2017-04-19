Free pizzas on Thursday at Columbia’s newest Blaze location

Anyone who likes or follows Blaze Fast Fire’d Pizza on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram will have the opportunity to get free pizza on Thursday at the chain’s newest Columbia location in Columbia Towne Center near Village at Sandhill.
The build-your-own pizza giveaways will run from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday.
Blaze opened its first area location at 275 Park Terrace Drive between Harbison Boulevard and Bower Parkway in Irmo last January. The new location features a 2,800-square-foot interior with seating for 71 and an additional 52 seats on an outdoor patio. It will also offer wine and a selection of craft beer.
Founded by Elise and Rick Wetzel of Wetzel’s Pretzels, Los Angeles-based Blaze is backed by NBA star LeBron James, who also recently agreed to be spokesperson for the chain which, in addition to more traditional pizzas, also offers gluten-free, veggie and vegan options. All pizzas average $8 and are made to order and “fast-fire’d” in an open-flame oven in 180 seconds and all start with made-from-scratch dough made in house daily.
“Our mission at Blaze is really simple – we’re taking pizza back to its roots, “said Jim Mizes, president and COO of Blaze Pizza. “By making dough in-house, carefully sourcing ingredients, and cooking by fire, we’re giving guests a great way to enjoy artisanal pizza without the wait. It’s changing the way people think about and eat pizza.”
