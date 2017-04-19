Free pizzas on Thursday at Columbia’s newest Blaze location

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:00 Tallulah now open in Columbia Pause 2:25 The road to the 2019 Final Four runs through Columbia 2:15 Muschamp likes spring progress but still has areas of concern 0:25 A noticeable difference when you visit Hunting Island 3:14 Jake Bentley talks fashion and yoga 1:16 SC Gov. Henry McMaster wants a new way to fund pension plan 1:15 Eggstravaganza 2:58 Gov. McMaster opposing gas tax to fix South Carolina roads 2:43 Frank Martin: 'No doubt' Columbia ready to host NCAA Tournament 0:21 Confederates on Sea Pines Circle Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Local franchise owner Chris Paphites at Blaze Pizza in the Harbison area explains how their pizzas can cook so quickly. Blaze is opening a second location in Columbia. Janet Jones Kendall / The State