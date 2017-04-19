Harper’s Restaurant in Five Points has closed

After 27 years in business, Harper’s Restaurant has closed for business in Five Points.
The eatery, owned by Tom Sasser’s Charlotte-based Harper’s Restaurant Group, posted the news on its Facebook page today and removed the location from its list of Harper’s locations on its website. No reason was listed for the closing and Sasser could not be immediately reached for comment.
Harper’s Restaurant Group recently opened 1801 Grille at the University of South Carolina’s 650 Lincoln complex. The group still operates two other Harper’s--one in Charlotte and one in Greensboro, N.C.
