Five Points Association releases comment on relocation of Rise Bakeshop

A day after Rise Gourmet Goods and Bakeshop owner and chef Sarah Simmons announces she will relocate her eatery from Five Points to Downtown, the Five Points Association has released a comment regarding the move:
"The Five Points Association applauds Rise Bakeshop for their tremendous growth over the last year, and their need for additional space. While we're sad to lose a member of our Five Points family, we are proud of such an increase in popularity and celebrate owner Sarah Simmons for recognizing their need to accommodate a growing demand. We are thankful to have been a part of Rise Bakeshop's success in Columbia, and wish them the best of luck in their relocation."
Simmons is expected to close Rise at 926 Harden St. on May 7 and told The State she has plans to relocate to Main Street this fall. Over the summer, Rise fans will be able to continue to get a taste of Rise at Soda City Market and City Roots and through local weekly pop-ups Simmons plans to host this summer.
"People can sign up for our email list on our website or on our Facebook page to find out where we'll be each week," Simmons said.
Comments