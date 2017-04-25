Brain Freeze opening shop in Cayce

Local food truck Brain Freeze is opening a brick and mortar shop at 906 Knox Abbott Drive in Cayce next to Mary’s Arepas--another area food truck business which opened shop there in March.
Brain Freeze is known around the Columbia area for its variety of Italian Ice and ice cream which it sells from its food truck at various events and festivals. The menu at the walk-in store will also include flavored popcorn and cotton candy.
No specific opening date has been announced yet but it will be sometime during the month of May, according to the company’s Facebook page.
