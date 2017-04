The landmark Moe Levy's Reliable Loan and Pawn store closed shop at its Assembly Street location at the end of February. At the time, owner Harold Rittenberg, son-in-law of the late Moe and Florence Levy, hinted there might be something else on the horizon but did not release details. Last week, Rittenberg revealed his secret when he opened Moe Levy's Army Store at 1727 Laurel Street across from Columbia Fire Dept. Station No. 1.