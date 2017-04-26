Smashburger giving select customers free burgers for a year at opening of area’s fourth location

National burger chain Smashburger will be opening its fourth area location at Village at Sandhill next week.
The restaurant is slated to open at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, at 718 Fashion Drive adjacent to the entrance of the Northeast Columbia shopping center. The first 100 people through the door will receive a punch card good for free burgers for a year (52 burgers total) and free t-shirts will be given to the first 500 guests with other giveaways and prizes throughout the day. During the month of May, for each kid’s meal that is sold, the location will donate $1 to Epworth Children’s Home.
Starting the week of May 8, Smashburger’s Sandhill location will offer Milkshake Mondays, when customers can receive a free milkshake with the purchase of an entrée and a side, as well as Kids Eat Free Wednesdays, when children under 12 receive a free kids meal after 4 p.m. with the purchase of an adult entrée. The location will feature regional menu items including the Carolina Chili Burger, which features American cheese, beefy chili, chopped yellow onion, Duke’s Mayonnaise and coleslaw on a pretzel bun.
“We are very proud to open the fourth Smashburger in the Columbia area,” said Smashburger CEO Tom Ryan. “Our local franchise partners have seen incredible success since opening South Carolina’s first Smashburger in December 2012, and they have been great collaborators to help us grow the Smashburger brand in South Carolina.”
Smashburger began in 2007. There are currently more than 370 corporate and franchise restaurants operating in 38 states and nine countries. This will be the chain’s fifth restaurant in South Carolina.
