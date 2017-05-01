Curiosity Coffee opens with raffles for free coffee, gift certificates

Cottontown is welcoming two coffee shops this week. In addition to Indah Coffee Co. opening on Sumter Street, Curiosity Coffee Bar opens today inside Vino Garage at 2327 Main St.
Owners Greg Slattery and Sandra Moscato will celebrate their grand opening all week with daily raffles for prizes such as coffee mugs, gift certificates and bags of 1000 Faces Coffee. Everyone who enters the daily raffles will then have a chance to win the Curiosity Basket featuring coffee, a French press, LUMI Juice, Nicobella Organics chocolate, K & K Gourmet Sweets and SuperSeedz.
Slattery, a University of South Carolina graduate who runs music promotion business and magazine Stereofly, is co-founder of local recording label 10 Foot Woody Records and previously worked with Jam Room Recording Studio, developed an interest in coffee through Moscato.
They developed such a passion for it that the couple began roasting training with 1000 Faces Coffee in Athens, Ga. where the couple lived for a few years.
"I realized there's a lot that goes into a good cup of coffee," Slattery told The State in April. "It's much more than just water and beans."
When the couple became serious about opening a local coffee business, they approached USC/Columbia Technology Incubator's Fired Up Accelerator program – a nine-week program designed to test the ideas and accelerate the growth of start-up companies through assignments and coaching.
In addition to coffee, Curiosity also sells local snacks and goodies such as K&K's Gourmet Sweets Peruvian cookies, as well as organic juices and teas.
Curiosity Coffee Bar is open 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
