Blue Sky opens gallery on Main

Columbia’s famed painter and composer Blue Sky will formally open his new gallery on Thursday in the Arcade Mall located at 1332 Main St.
Sky is perhaps best known for his painting, Tunnelvision--a 50-by-75 ft. large trompe-l'œil painting on the side of the old Federal Land Bank at the corner of Marion and Taylor Streets. Sky attended the University of South Carolina from 1958 to 1964 when he received instruction from accomplished painter Ed Yaghjian. During that time, he sold original works through USC student art auctions. In 1964, he was judged "best of show" by Henry Geldzahler, then curator of modern art at the Metropolitan Museum. Sky was then invited to study at the Art Students League of New York, where he lived and worked for the next year.
When he moved back to Columbia in 1966, Sky worked as a draftsman and conceptual artist for Wilbur Smith & Associates before returning to USC for graduate school. In 2000, he was awarded the Order of the Palmetto, South Carolina's highest civilian state honor, for his contributions to the arts--particularly, for painting the state's first large-scale public mural (Tunnelvision) in 1975.
Thursday’s open house will run from 6 to 10 p.m.
