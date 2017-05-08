hhgregg closes last Columbia location with deals, markdowns

Shoppers looking to get last-minute deals on electronics and home appliances from hhgregg can do so locally for just one more week.
The national chain announced in April it would be closing all of its 220 stores nationwide. The chain operated two Columbia area locations:hhgregg on Forum Drive at Village at Sandhill has already closed its doors leaving only the 1130 Bower Pkwy. location off Harbison Boulevard open until it closes permanently on May 15.
The Indianapolis-based company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on March 6 and immediately closed more than half of its locations as it continued to search for a buyer until making the determination last month to close all locations after a buyer did not come forward to purchase the 62-year-old company.
Until May 15, all items in the Bower Parkway store are being sold at 30 to 60 percent off retail prices.
