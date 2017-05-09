Crunch Fitness opens first area location with special offers

Crunch Fitness has opened its first Columbia area location at 275 Harbison Blvd. in the Harbison Center shopping center that is home to 2nd and Charles, David’s Bridal and Total Wine.
The new 23,000-square-foot club is equipped with 100-plus pieces of state-of-the-art cardio and strength training equipment, tanning, “HydroMassage” beds, full-service locker rooms including showers and saunas, a functional training area with indoor turf and a Kid's Crunch supervised playroom complete with gaming stations and more.
Crunch is known for its group fitness programming and offers more than 50 classes per week in its 3,000-square-foot dedicated group fitness studio. They also have a designated, separate “ride” studio that features Crunch's indoor cycling classes. Membership deals start at $9.95 a month.
Owner Bill Robinson has already secured additional franchise rights for the area.
Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves approximately 800,000 members with over 180 gyms worldwide.
