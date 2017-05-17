Local theater to feature king-size recliners

Moviegoers at Regal’s Columbiana Grande Stadium 14 theater at 1250 Bower Pkwy. in the Columbiana Station shopping center will soon be able to watch movies like they would at home: in king-size recliners with padded footrests.
Regal Entertainment Group announced this week that it would be replacing all of the theater’s existing seats with “luxurious new recliners including footrests.” During construction, a set of the new recliners will be on display in the theater lobby for customers to test drive. The theater will remain open during the remodel as portions of the facility are converted with full updates expected to be complete in December.
“Regal is redefining the level of comfort at this theatre (sic). Our guests will soon be able to stretch out, relax and recline while watching the movie,” said Rob Del Moro, chief technical and theater operations officer at Regal Entertainment Group. “With this new concept, these luxurious recliners have scored extremely well. Moviegoers are eager to return for another visit and the opportunity to enjoy Regal’s king-size recliners.”
In addition to the recliners, recent upgrades to Regal Columbiana Grande Stadium 14 include the conversion from celluloid film to digital cinema.
Regal Entertainment Group operates one of the largest theater circuits in the United States, consisting of 7,262 screens in 559 theatres in 43 states along with Guam, Saipan, American Samoa and the District of Columbia as of March.
Comments