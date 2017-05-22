Columbiana to get new restaurant, newly launched Forever 21 cosmetic store Riley Rose

A yet-to-be-disclosed new restaurant and a new concept beauty boutique are coming soon to Columbiana Centre mall, according to mall manager Andy Peach.
Peach said the name of the eatery will be announced once lease details are finalized.
The mall is one of 13 regional shopping centers selected to be home to Riley Rose--a new concept beauty boutique being launched through a partnership with GGP Inc. and youth-focused fashion retailer Forever 21 Inc.
“Forever 21 is always ready to expand into new concepts, and has partnered with GGP to open stores in 13 of their top tier locations,” said Do Won Chang, CEO of Forever 21. “These new, experiential spaces will be focused on accessories, cosmetics and home goods for the millennial consumer. We will open 10 stores in 2017, and follow up with three more in 2018.”
Riley Rose is the example of GGP’s strategy to meet the needs of the consumers, according to GGP CEO Sandeep Mathrani.
“Customers have come to expect lifestyle options at their regional shopping centers,” Mathrani said. “Millennials have embraced the Forever 21 brand and GGP is thrilled with the introduction of Riley Rose. We know our shoppers will enjoy it.”
GGP currently owns and operates 127 retail properties in 40 states, including Columbiana Centre.
Riley Rose is expected to open in Columbiana Centre later this year, Peach said.
Women’s apparel and accessories store J. Jill is slated to take possession of the former Bebe space in the mall on June 1 and complete renovations for an opening later this year. Bebe closed all of its stores nationwide this spring after declining annual sales.
Recently, the mall welcomed Zales Jewelry in the space previously occupied by Williams-Sonoma. The mall will also soon welcome Journeys Kidz, Sunglass Hut and Torrid. American Eagle Outfitters is also undergoing a full renovation which, when complete, will include the addition of the company's lingerie shop, Aerie. Tween girls' apparel shop Justice is also expanding and SC Place Gifts and Embroidery recently expanded, as well.
Construction will start around July 1 in the space recently vacated by Banana Republic. The tenant for that space has yet to be announced. In January, Peach told The State that a “huge surprise” is coming to the mall soon. That tenant has yet to be revealed.
Comments