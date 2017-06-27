Casual Pint 'beer cafe' opening Lexington location

1:34 Exclusive sneak peek at new Fresh Market on Two Notch road in Columbia Pause

2:00 Tallulah now open in Columbia

1:06 Moe Levy's Army Store Moves to New Location

1:59 Cancer patient suffered from withering pain after his pain medicine was stolen

2:47 What it's like to be a recovering addict at USC

4:05 Marry You for Health Care - Bruno Mars parody

0:11 Deer fight in front of wildlife officers' trail camera

0:17 Two men spotted kayaking in street flooded by Tropical Storm Cindy

0:51 Want to save money on a new car in South Carolina? Better hurry.