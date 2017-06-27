Casual Pint 'beer cafe' opening Lexington location

Construction is underway on a Lexington location of The Casual Pint at 217 Saluda Springs Rd. off Sunset Boulevard behind Mellow Mushroom.
The Knoxville, Tenn.-based craft beer market franchise announced plans in December 2015 to open three stores in the Columbia area. The Casual Pint opened its first Columbia location on Gervais Street in the Vista last July. The Lexington location will be the second Midlands location. The third location has not been announced yet.
"The six breweries and the overall craft beer enthusiasm in Columbia make moving to the area a no-brainer," Nathan Robinette, president and CEO of The Casual Pint, told The State last year.
Casual Pint features hundreds of bottled local, domestic and international brews as well as a rotating tap wall for take-home growlers and on-site tastings in a beer cafe atmosphere.
An opening date for the Lexington location has not been announced yet.
