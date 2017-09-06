Palmetto Twist closing in Vista; all remaining items deeply discounted

Shop Around

September 06, 2017

Just over a year after opening for business in the Vista, Palmetto Twist monogramming and gift boutique will permanently close at 1225 Lincoln St. on Saturday.

The business, owned by former kindergarten teacher Haley LaMarche, opened last summer in the former Palmetto Candy and Tobacco building. A small franchise that started in the Upstate, the Vista location was the franchise’s fifth.

The decision to close was a tough one, LaMarche said. In addition being a monogram boutique that offered accessories and clothing for men, women and children, Palmetto Twist also offered products supporting Greek organizations at the local colleges and universities. All remaining items are now being sold at 75 percent off and inventory is moving quickly, according to LaMarche.

The store will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

