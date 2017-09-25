Another eatery signs on for Lexington Square; Hollywood Feed opens

A Clean Juice will join the growing list of tenants at the Lowes Foods-based Lexington Square shopping center on Sunset Boulevard in Lexington.
Clean Juice started in North Carolina as the brainchild of husband and wife Landon and Kat Eckles, who had spent the better part of a decade making smoothies and juices at home. The couple opened their first location at Lake Norman just outside Charlotte in June 2015. Since then, Clean Juice has over 80 locations in development in over 13 states.
Clean Juice will join already opened Lexington Square tenants Lowes Foods (which opened this summer) and Hollywood Feed--a top-end, natural and holistic pet food and supply store which opened last week. Other tenants to join the center within the next three months are Firenza Pizza, Pacific Dental Services, Palm Beach Tan, Orangetheory Fitness, Sukiya Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi, Sola Salon Studios and Creative Nail Salon. Orangetheory is also expected to open within a couple of weeks. Sukiya, Sola Salon and Creative Nail are slated to open in October and Firenza, Pacific Dental and Palm Beach Tan are scheduled for December openings. With the signing of the new leases, the shopping center is more than 90 percent leased, according to a spokesperson representing the center.
The 50,000-square-foot Lowes Foods opened at the shopping center in July. With a total retail building square footage of almost 87,000 square feet, the retail hub--which is being developed by S.J. Collins Enterprises--represents a $30 million investment in the market, bringing with it over 200 jobs. Lexington Square is located at 5222 Sunset Blvd. at the corner of Sunset Boulevard and Hope Ferry Road.
Comments