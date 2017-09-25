New health-conscious restaurant coming to Forest Acres

Clean Eatz has leased space for a new location at 5550 Forest Drive, according to NAI Avant who represented the restaurant in the lease.
A healthy lifestyle restaurant featuring meal plans, family meals, kids meals, catering, smoothies and more, Clean Eatz started in 2011 in Wilmington, N.C. The Forest Drive location will occupy 2,871 square feet of retail space previously occupied by Sports Action.
Clean Eatz opened its first Midlands-area location in 2016 at 5225 Sunset Blvd. in Lexington. The chain has eight locations statewide.
