Clean Eatz will open a location on Forest Drive. Pictured here, the Lexington location on Sunset Boulevard. Photo provided by Clean Eatz.

Shop Around

New health-conscious restaurant coming to Forest Acres

By Janet Jones Kendall

jjkendall@thestate.com

September 25, 2017 8:57 AM

Clean Eatz has leased space for a new location at 5550 Forest Drive, according to NAI Avant who represented the restaurant in the lease.

A healthy lifestyle restaurant featuring meal plans, family meals, kids meals, catering, smoothies and more, Clean Eatz started in 2011 in Wilmington, N.C. The Forest Drive location will occupy 2,871 square feet of retail space previously occupied by Sports Action.

Clean Eatz opened its first Midlands-area location in 2016 at 5225 Sunset Blvd. in Lexington. The chain has eight locations statewide.

