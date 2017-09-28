Ladies’ athletic apparel brand Athleta to open first Columbia location

High-end ladies athletic apparel shop Athleta will open its first Columbia-area storefront in the Whole Foods-anchored Cross Hill Market next month.
Acquired by Gap in 2008, Athleta features ladies’ sportswear designed for and by women and includes upscale clothing such as yoga attire, active shorts and tops and sports dresses and swimsuits.
The store will occupy a 3,500-square-foot space right beside Whole Foods. Other tenants in the Edens shopping center include Ulta, Midwood Smokehouse, Basil Thai Restaurant, Duck Donuts, Jamie Scott Fitness and M Boutique. Cross Hill Market is located at 4305 Fort Jackson Blvd.
