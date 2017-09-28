Planet Fitness to open fourth area location

Planet Fitness will open its fourth Columbia-area location in Cayce’s Parkland Plaza shopping center.
The fitness franchise, which operates 1,400 clubs nationwide, already operates three locations in Columbia--at Dutch Square, on Two Notch Road and on Garners Ferry Road. The Cayce location will be open and staffed 24 hours a day and will feature 28,000 square feet of cardio and strength equipment, as well as tanning and free fitness training.
Planet Fitness will join Parkland Plaza tenants Bi-Lo, Ace Hardware, Jewelry Warehouse, AMF Park Lanes and D’s Wings.
“Parkland Plaza is one of Columbia’s oldest shopping centers. Located at the corner of Knox Abbott Drive and State Street, it offers a prime location in the center of multiple residential complexes, including The Tremont, Riverside and Granby Crossing,” said Rox Pollard, vice president and director of the Retail Services Team with Colliers International | South Carolina. “As Cayce’s residential population continues to boom, retailers will continue to look for strategically located shopping centers like Parkland Plaza, which are well established in the community.”
Colliers provides leasing and real estate management services for Parkland Plaza.
