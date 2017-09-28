Shop Around

Local, long-time RV dealer relocating

By Janet Jones Kendall

jjkendall@thestate.com

September 28, 2017 12:09 PM

Locally owned John’s RV will be relocating to an 83-acre lot located at Business Park Drive in Lexington, according to NAI Avant.

The property is located off Longs Pond Road at I-20 and is situated behind Mid-Carolina Electric Co-Op. John’s RV purchased the land from Hanover Fayette LLC for $1.5 million.

John’s RV opened as an RV sales business in Lexington in 1978 and is still operated as a family-owned business. Providing a full range of new and used RV’s, both towable and motorized, their brands include Winnebago, Forest River and Keystone. They are also the exclusive Airstream dealer for the state of South Carolina.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Sneak peek of Lowes Foods opening locations in Lexington, Forest Acres

Sneak peek of Lowes Foods opening locations in Lexington, Forest Acres 1:22

Sneak peek of Lowes Foods opening locations in Lexington, Forest Acres
Exclusive sneak peek at new Fresh Market on Two Notch road in Columbia 1:34

Exclusive sneak peek at new Fresh Market on Two Notch road in Columbia

Duck Donuts' maple bacon a cult fave 0:51

Duck Donuts' maple bacon a cult fave

View More Video