Local, long-time RV dealer relocating

Locally owned John’s RV will be relocating to an 83-acre lot located at Business Park Drive in Lexington, according to NAI Avant.
The property is located off Longs Pond Road at I-20 and is situated behind Mid-Carolina Electric Co-Op. John’s RV purchased the land from Hanover Fayette LLC for $1.5 million.
John’s RV opened as an RV sales business in Lexington in 1978 and is still operated as a family-owned business. Providing a full range of new and used RV’s, both towable and motorized, their brands include Winnebago, Forest River and Keystone. They are also the exclusive Airstream dealer for the state of South Carolina.
