Aiden Fabrics has opened a location in Columbia.
Aiden Fabrics has opened a location in Columbia. Photo provided.
Aiden Fabrics has opened a location in Columbia. Photo provided.

Shop Around

This Charleston-area fabric store has opened a Columbia shop

By Janet Jones Kendall

jjkendall@thestate.com

October 02, 2017 9:03 AM

Mount Pleasant-based fabric shop Aiden Fabrics has opened a Columbia store at 1000 Fontaine Road.

Aiden Fabrics was founded by Ed Flanary and son Jonathan Flanery in Mount Pleasant in 2014. The shop specializes in indoor and outdoor fabrics and has custom furniture, accessories, custom fabrication, window hardware, rugs, blinds, and shuttersand customized window treatments. The Columbia location will offer free in-store design consultations with Aiden Fabrics' interior designers. In addition, interior designers may be hired for design guidance on more complex and extensive projects and they will provide full-service in-home or in-office consultations.

The Columbia showroom is 5,000 square feet with an additional 10,000-square-foot warehouse. It carries fabric from well-known fabric suppliers such as Richloom, Robert Allen, Fabricut, PK Lifestyles, and Fringe Market Trim.

Aiden Fabrics is open 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. It is closed on Sunday.

For more information, visit www.aidenfabrics.com or call 803-333-9090.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Sneak peek of Lowes Foods opening locations in Lexington, Forest Acres

Sneak peek of Lowes Foods opening locations in Lexington, Forest Acres 1:22

Sneak peek of Lowes Foods opening locations in Lexington, Forest Acres
Exclusive sneak peek at new Fresh Market on Two Notch road in Columbia 1:34

Exclusive sneak peek at new Fresh Market on Two Notch road in Columbia

Duck Donuts' maple bacon a cult fave 0:51

Duck Donuts' maple bacon a cult fave

View More Video