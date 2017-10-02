This Charleston-area fabric store has opened a Columbia shop

Mount Pleasant-based fabric shop Aiden Fabrics has opened a Columbia store at 1000 Fontaine Road.
Aiden Fabrics was founded by Ed Flanary and son Jonathan Flanery in Mount Pleasant in 2014. The shop specializes in indoor and outdoor fabrics and has custom furniture, accessories, custom fabrication, window hardware, rugs, blinds, and shuttersand customized window treatments. The Columbia location will offer free in-store design consultations with Aiden Fabrics' interior designers. In addition, interior designers may be hired for design guidance on more complex and extensive projects and they will provide full-service in-home or in-office consultations.
The Columbia showroom is 5,000 square feet with an additional 10,000-square-foot warehouse. It carries fabric from well-known fabric suppliers such as Richloom, Robert Allen, Fabricut, PK Lifestyles, and Fringe Market Trim.
Aiden Fabrics is open 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. It is closed on Sunday.
For more information, visit www.aidenfabrics.com or call 803-333-9090.
