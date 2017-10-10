Columbia’s Cantina 76 has opened a fourth location in the state.
Cantina 76 opens fourth location

By Janet Jones Kendall

October 10, 2017 7:45 AM

Columbia's popular Cantina 76 taqueria and bar has officially opened its doors for business at its fourth location--this one in Freshfields Village outdoor pedestrian retail destination on Kiawah Island.

With two locations in Columbia and one in Greenville the owners – Jeb Babcock, Chad Elsey, Rob Ward and Craig Wyatt – were ready to bring the brand to the Lowcountry.

"Freshfields Village is a beautiful and thriving district," says Rob Ward, co-owner of Cantina 76. "We think the upbeat yet casual atmosphere at Cantina 76 will make a smooth transition into the area."

Cantina 76 features Mexican-inspired cuisine and beverages, specializing in imaginative à la carte tacos, handcrafted margaritas and sharable dips.

"It’s exciting for the brand to grow, and as a John’s Island native I’m especially thrilled for our team to open a location near my hometown,” said Chad Elsey, co-owner of Cantina 76. 　

Cantina 76 at Freshfields Village is open for lunch and dinner seven days a week opening at 11 a.m. and is located at 219 Farm Lake View. Hours, menu and more can be found online at www.cantina76.com.

