Cantina 76 opens fourth location

Columbia's popular Cantina 76 taqueria and bar has officially opened its doors for business at its fourth location--this one in Freshfields Village outdoor pedestrian retail destination on Kiawah Island.
With two locations in Columbia and one in Greenville the owners – Jeb Babcock, Chad Elsey, Rob Ward and Craig Wyatt – were ready to bring the brand to the Lowcountry.
"Freshfields Village is a beautiful and thriving district," says Rob Ward, co-owner of Cantina 76. "We think the upbeat yet casual atmosphere at Cantina 76 will make a smooth transition into the area."
Cantina 76 features Mexican-inspired cuisine and beverages, specializing in imaginative à la carte tacos, handcrafted margaritas and sharable dips.
"It’s exciting for the brand to grow, and as a John’s Island native I’m especially thrilled for our team to open a location near my hometown,” said Chad Elsey, co-owner of Cantina 76.
Cantina 76 at Freshfields Village is open for lunch and dinner seven days a week opening at 11 a.m. and is located at 219 Farm Lake View. Hours, menu and more can be found online at www.cantina76.com.
