Specialty doughnut shop opens near USC

Athens, Ga.-based Zombie Coffee & Donuts opened Monday at 650 Lincoln in the space recently vacated by another Athens-based coffee shop.
Jittery Joes coffee opened in the location in the student housing complex on the University of South Carolina campus in fall 2015 and closed earlier this year.
Zombie, founded in 2016, makes fresh, made-to-order doughnuts and specialty coffee. All Zombie customers are free to choose what type of glaze and toppings they want on their doughnut. Zombie’s specialty coffees include cappuccinos and espressos, hot chocolate and chai lattes.
Zombie was founded on the idea of giving back to community, and the company says it will donate 5 percent of its total monthly sales to local worthy causes or nonprofit organizations.
For more information, visit http://www.eatzombiedonuts.com/.
