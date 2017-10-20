Feeling thrifty? Major markdowns coming as Irmo location of bargain store announces close

An Irmo thrift store that benefits local animal rescue efforts has announced it will close by the end of the year and will have major markdowns on all merchandise in the meantime.
St. Paws Thrift Store at 117 Ministry Drive has issued inventory reduction sales up to 50 percent off and includes clothing, furniture and home decor items. The store's mission is to raise money to support local animal rescue organizations and efforts.
"We have not been able to generate consistent and adequate sales volume to have a positive impact on our mission to raise funds for local animal rescues," the shop's Facebook page states.
The good news, however, is that St. Paws' second location--which opened in January at 304 12th St. in West Columbia--is thriving and will not only remain open but will relocate to a larger facility "centrally located in the Midlands."
“We plan to find a much larger store in the West Columbia area during 2018 to better serve you and manage the generous donations you give,” a statement reads on the store’s Facebook page.
