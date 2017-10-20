St. Paws Thrift Store raises money to support local animal rescue organizations,
St. Paws Thrift Store raises money to support local animal rescue organizations, Photo provided
St. Paws Thrift Store raises money to support local animal rescue organizations, Photo provided

Shop Around

Feeling thrifty? Major markdowns coming as Irmo location of bargain store announces close

By Janet Jones Kendall

jjkendall@thestate.com

October 20, 2017 11:23 AM

An Irmo thrift store that benefits local animal rescue efforts has announced it will close by the end of the year and will have major markdowns on all merchandise in the meantime.

St. Paws Thrift Store at 117 Ministry Drive has issued inventory reduction sales up to 50 percent off and includes clothing, furniture and home decor items. The store's mission is to raise money to support local animal rescue organizations and efforts.

"We have not been able to generate consistent and adequate sales volume to have a positive impact on our mission to raise funds for local animal rescues," the shop's Facebook page states.

The good news, however, is that St. Paws' second location--which opened in January at 304 12th St. in West Columbia--is thriving and will not only remain open but will relocate to a larger facility "centrally located in the Midlands."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We plan to find a much larger store in the West Columbia area during 2018 to better serve you and manage the generous donations you give,” a statement reads on the store’s Facebook page.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Sneak peek of Lowes Foods opening locations in Lexington, Forest Acres

    Lowes Foods is opening a new location in Lexington May 24, 2017 at 5 p.m. The company is also planning to open another location on Forest Drive in Richland County.

Sneak peek of Lowes Foods opening locations in Lexington, Forest Acres

Sneak peek of Lowes Foods opening locations in Lexington, Forest Acres 1:22

Sneak peek of Lowes Foods opening locations in Lexington, Forest Acres
Exclusive sneak peek at new Fresh Market on Two Notch road in Columbia 1:34

Exclusive sneak peek at new Fresh Market on Two Notch road in Columbia

Duck Donuts' maple bacon a cult fave 0:51

Duck Donuts' maple bacon a cult fave

View More Video