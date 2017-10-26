New Havertys Furniture showroom on Harbison was once a basketball court

Customers who enter the new Havertys Furniture showroom on Harbison Boulevard in Irmo may realize they are seeing living and dining room sets where they once saw a full basketball court.
That’s because the location was once home to Footaction athletic footware and apparel store which had a basketball court inside.
When Havertys purchased the property--which had a footprint of 17,000 square feet--the basketball court was eliminated, of course, and the building (plus a little extra) was converted into a 40,000-square-foot modern furniture showroom with open ceilings and exposed ductwork.
"It's got everything you can think of," said sales manager Eric Cheever.
Cheever, who has been with Havertys for 10 years, moved with the store from its previous home of Colonial Drive in Columbia where it was located for 30 years.
"People don't realize that the company is 132 years old and it has had a presence in Columbia since 1917," Cheever said. "They started out on Main Street in downtown Columbia."
The Harbison location offers custom upholstery and free in-home interior design services with the store's interior design consultants through H Design and features furniture for the budget-minded as well as for those looking to live a little more extravagantly.
Once Havertys purchased the 234 Harbison Blvd. property, Footaction relocated earlier this year across the street to 275 Harbison Blvd. in the shopping center that is home to Total Wine and David's Bridal. Havertys also still operates a second location locally at 7515 Two Notch Rd.
The new Havertys showroom is located at 234 Harbison Blvd. and is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Comments