New Thai restaurant is a hit in Cayce

Locally owned Duke's Pad Thai Street Food and Noodle Bar in Cayce may have just opened but the restaurant already has customers crooning over its authentic Thai cuisine including Tom Yum soup and traditional Thai curry dishes.
"Wow what a overwhelming response to our mom and pop shop ... our first day of business. We were sold out of food at the end of the night," states a post on the restaurant's Facebook page.
Duke's also offers dishes such as Pho and Bahn Mi Tacos. If you like your food with some heat, just order it with a spice level five. Not in the mood for a flaming tongue? Opt for a spice level one.
Duke's is located at 904 Knox Abbott Drive and is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and noon to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. The restaurant is closed on Sunday.
Comments