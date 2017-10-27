Duke’s Pad Thai Street Food and Noodle Bar is proving a hit in Cayce.
Duke’s Pad Thai Street Food and Noodle Bar is proving a hit in Cayce. Photo provided.
Duke’s Pad Thai Street Food and Noodle Bar is proving a hit in Cayce. Photo provided.

Shop Around

New Thai restaurant is a hit in Cayce

By Janet Jones Kendall

jjkendall@thestate.com

October 27, 2017 4:58 PM

Locally owned Duke's Pad Thai Street Food and Noodle Bar in Cayce may have just opened but the restaurant already has customers crooning over its authentic Thai cuisine including Tom Yum soup and traditional Thai curry dishes.

"Wow what a overwhelming response to our mom and pop shop ... our first day of business. We were sold out of food at the end of the night," states a post on the restaurant's Facebook page.

Duke's also offers dishes such as Pho and Bahn Mi Tacos. If you like your food with some heat, just order it with a spice level five. Not in the mood for a flaming tongue? Opt for a spice level one.

Duke's is located at 904 Knox Abbott Drive and is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and noon to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. The restaurant is closed on Sunday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Sneak peek of Lowes Foods opening locations in Lexington, Forest Acres

    Lowes Foods is opening a new location in Lexington May 24, 2017 at 5 p.m. The company is also planning to open another location on Forest Drive in Richland County.

Sneak peek of Lowes Foods opening locations in Lexington, Forest Acres

Sneak peek of Lowes Foods opening locations in Lexington, Forest Acres 1:22

Sneak peek of Lowes Foods opening locations in Lexington, Forest Acres
Exclusive sneak peek at new Fresh Market on Two Notch road in Columbia 1:34

Exclusive sneak peek at new Fresh Market on Two Notch road in Columbia

Duck Donuts' maple bacon a cult fave 0:51

Duck Donuts' maple bacon a cult fave

View More Video