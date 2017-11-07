Historic Five Points inn closes

The historic Inn at Claussen's located at 2003 Greene St. in Five Points has closed.
Set in a former bakery that was constructed in 1928, the 29,000-square-foot 29-room inn is listed in the National Register of Historic Places and still contains some of the building's original hardwood floors and brick exterior. The bakery closed in 1963 and the building was repurposed for the boutique inn some years later. It is located within walking distance of the University of South Carolina campus, and was typically booked solid every weekend each fall during USC football season.
The inn is listed for sale with Colliers International which has potential property use types including boutique hotel, shopping center, commercial office space, restaurant and entertainment listed on Colliers' website.
Still currently open in the building are two restaurants--Mr. Friendly's New Southern Cafe and Cellar on Greene.
The owner of the Inn at Claussen's could not be reached for comment.
