Popular Vista restaurant closes

M Grille restaurant at 530 Lady St. in the Vista has closed for "day-to-day operations" according to a sign on the restaurant door and a post on the restaurant's Facebook page.
However, the Facebook post explains, the restaurant has "big things in store" and will continue to operate solely as an event space like its sister M Space next door.
"We are no longer a restaurant that you will come to for breakfast, lunch or dinner," the Facebook post reads. "Our new idea for M Grille is similar to M Space. We will now focus solely on catering and events."
M Grille is part of the M Gourmet Group restaurant empire owned by local restaurateur Michelle Wang. According to her website, Wang still operates 10 restaurants locally include several Miyo's locations.
Wang was not immediately available for comment.
