Don't fret Columbia: ‘Huge surprise’ is still coming to Columbiana Mall

It may take longer than originally expected but the "huge surprise" tenant Columbiana Centre Mall announced in January is still coming to the mall located at Harbison Boulevard and I-26.
It's just taking a longer than originally anticipated, according to mall general manager Andy Peach.
"We thought we had the space for the tenant figured out but then things changed with some current tenants renewing leases and some other issues came up that have just pushed the timeline back a bit," Peach told The State. "But the tenant is still coming--most likely in 2019 instead of the originally expected delivery date of 2018."
Peach is unable to reveal the name of the tenant until its location in the mall is firmly set and the lease has been finalized he said.
Unlike other malls in the area and across the nation, Columbiana has continued to thrive. Despite losing Williams-Sonoma and Bebe, the mall has welcoming in new tenants this year including Dave & Busters, Zales, J. Jill, Torrid, Journeyz Kidz, Palmetto Moon and Sunglass Hut. American Eagle Outfitters will begin remodeling starting early next year which, once complete, will include the addition of the company's lingerie shop, Aerie. Build-a-Bear will also undergo a remodel in 2018. The mall will also be getting a Riley Rose--Forever 21's new cosmetics store--early next year.
What tenant would you like to see come to Columbiana? Tell us in the comments!
* Apple (Mac) Store
* Cheesecake Factory
* H&M
* Crate & Barrel
* Kate Spade
* Restoration Hardware
Comments