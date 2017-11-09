Another new restaurant is coming to Sunset Boulevard in Lexington

Aiken-based WingPlace has signed a lease for the Lowes Foods-anchored Lexington Square shopping center on Sunset Boulevard according to The Providence Group which is managing the center.
WingPlace is owned by Dick and Laurel Dickerson and opened its first--and thus far only--location at 732 E. Pine Log Rd. in Aiken 11 years ago. All recipes used in the restaurant were created by the Dickerson’s in their own kitchen, according to the restaurant’s website.
In addition to wings, WingPlace serves traditional bar fare such as fried pickles, buffalo chicken dip, quesadillas, barbecue sandwiches, patty melts and chicken fingers, as well as a variety of salads. The restaurant has 17 different wing sauces -- all homemade.
The Aiken location also features live music and plenty of flat screens where you can catch the game.
An open date has not been set for the Lexington location which will be just down from Orangetheory Fitness and beside Creative Nail Salon in the new shopping center situated at 5226 Sunset Blvd. Other tenants include Sola Salon, Firenza Pizza, Hollywood Feed, Clean Juice and Sukiya Japanese Restaurant.
