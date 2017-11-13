Shop Around

Check out which new store is opening on the 1600 block of Main Street

By Janet Jones Kendall

jjkendall@thestate.com

November 13, 2017 9:55 AM

A new women's boutique is coming to the 1600 block of Columbia's Main Street.

Beaufort, S.C.-based SugarBelle will be opening its second location in the space between Sweet Cream Company and The Grand bowling ally which will open in just a few weeks.

Started by a former real estate agent, SugarBelle is a fashion/clothing boutique but, according to the shop's website, one that is "not like the others."

"It's truly remarkable the wave of ripples SugarBelle has sent through one small town. From creating programs to assist other small business owners to hosting events to change lives. SugarBelle has been the first to jump in. ... We have spent years mastering a service model that continues to wow our customers. We have changed the way boutiques operate and we love it. We are unexpected, unpredictable and unable to adhere to the norm."

No opening date has been set for the Main Street location. For more information, visit SugarBelle on Facebook and Instagram and stay up to date through the SugarBelle blog.

