Columbia store holding huge closing sale

Two of Columbia's three Gymboree locations are part of the children's clothing chain's closings nationwide.
Gymboree at Midtown at Forest Acres located at 3400 Forest Drive has already closed and Gymboree at Village at Sandhill's closing is not far behind. According to store employees, the store -- which has items marked 60 to 70 percent off -- will close once inventory has been reduced.
That leaves the only remaining area Gymboree at Columbiana Centre Mall off Harbison Boulevard. So far, that location is slated to remain open.
The two Columbia closings are part of the San Francisco-based store's closing of 350 stores in 2017 -- a decision announced after the company filed bankruptcy in June. Gymboree also owns children's clothing chains Crazy 8 and Janie and Jack.
