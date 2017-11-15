H&M Outlet opens today in SC

While shoppers may not find an H&M location in a Columbia zip code, as of today, fans of the clothing chain can drive to Tanger Outlets in Myrtle Beach where H&M Outlet has finally opened.
The 27,000-square-foot store officially opens for business at noon today. Tomorrow the store will being its regular hours of 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
H&M is a Swedish multi-national retail clothing company known for its fast-fashion clothing for men, women, teenagers and children at economical prices.
“Their product offerings resonate with the shoppers in our area, adding to the center’s unique customer experience,” said Julie Sluss, General Manager of the Tanger Outlet Center Highway 17 in Myrtle Beach. “We are proud to give our Tanger customers even more ways to save with popular designer and brand name retailers.”
Never miss a local story.
H&M Outlet is located in Tanger Outlets at 10835 Kings Rd., Myrtle Beach.
Comments