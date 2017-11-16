Here’s what to expect at this year’s Starry Night in Five Points

For some, the holiday season in Columbia just doesn’t get started until Five Points hosts its annual holiday event, A Starry Night.
This year, the event will be held 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1. Patrons can stroll through all of their favorite Five Points stores to enjoy sales and specials during a night full of holiday cheer. From home goods, jewelry, and clothing to baked goods and wine, the Five Points merchants have everything patrons could possibly want for the holidays.
Around the Village:
DJ Blake Arambula spinning holiday tunes – at the main Five Points fountain
Write letters to Santa – in the Fit Columbia parking lot, 2002 Blossom Street
FREE face painting with Emerald's Artistry – at the main Five Points fountain
Complimentary hot cider by Tripp's Fine Cleaners – at the main Five Points fountain
Roaming choral performances by Benedict Choral Group
Roaming dance performances by UNBOUND Dance Company
Visit with Santa! – at the Hootie Monument, corner of Santee and Harden
Ms. Moore-Pastides, the First Lady of USC, will be hosting a book signing for her new book - "At Home in the Heart of the Horseshoe" – at Revente, 737 Saluda Avenue
Retail & Hospitality Specials:
2G's Clothing – additional 50 percent off of already discounted prices + free gift wrap with purchase!
Bombshell Beauty Studio – giveaways + taco truck + hot cider + bubbly
Fit Columbia – music by Anahatha + hot cocoa
Good For the Sole Shoes – 25 percent off storewide
The Gourmet Shop – annual Champagne Bash with sushi, caviar, cheeses, meats, and more. Tickets are $35/person or $60/couple. Call the store (803-799-3705) to reserve tickets.
Natural Vibrations – 10 percent off storewide
Petal – 15percent off storewide + BOGO sale items
The OOPS! Company – Gift with purchase! Free Yeti lowball rambler with $75 plus purchase (while supplies last)
Revente – wine + hors' doeuvres
Sid & Nancy – wine + hors' doeuvres
Soda City Mattress – 10percent off storewide + free gift with purchase
Sunrise Artisan Bath + Body – 15 percent off storewide
Vestique – 15 percent off storewide, spiked cider + treats
Wildflower Boutique – 25 percent off storewide
There will be free parking available on any street in Five Points after meters stop running at 6pm.
