Getting into the spirit of the holiday fun at a previous Starry Night in Five Points. Photo by Sean Rayford.

Shop Around

Here’s what to expect at this year’s Starry Night in Five Points

By Janet Jones Kendall

jjkendall@thestate.com

November 16, 2017 11:51 AM

For some, the holiday season in Columbia just doesn’t get started until Five Points hosts its annual holiday event, A Starry Night.

This year, the event will be held 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1. Patrons can stroll through all of their favorite Five Points stores to enjoy sales and specials during a night full of holiday cheer. From home goods, jewelry, and clothing to baked goods and wine, the Five Points merchants have everything patrons could possibly want for the holidays.

Around the Village:

DJ Blake Arambula spinning holiday tunes – at the main Five Points fountain

Write letters to Santa – in the Fit Columbia parking lot, 2002 Blossom Street

FREE face painting with Emerald's Artistry – at the main Five Points fountain

Complimentary hot cider by Tripp's Fine Cleaners – at the main Five Points fountain

Roaming choral performances by Benedict Choral Group

Roaming dance performances by UNBOUND Dance Company

Visit with Santa! – at the Hootie Monument, corner of Santee and Harden

Ms. Moore-Pastides, the First Lady of USC, will be hosting a book signing for her new book - "At Home in the Heart of the Horseshoe" – at Revente, 737 Saluda Avenue

Retail & Hospitality Specials:

2G's Clothing – additional 50 percent off of already discounted prices + free gift wrap with purchase!

Bombshell Beauty Studio – giveaways + taco truck + hot cider + bubbly

Fit Columbia – music by Anahatha + hot cocoa

Good For the Sole Shoes – 25 percent off storewide

The Gourmet Shop – annual Champagne Bash with sushi, caviar, cheeses, meats, and more. Tickets are $35/person or $60/couple. Call the store (803-799-3705) to reserve tickets.

Natural Vibrations – 10 percent off storewide

Petal – 15percent off storewide + BOGO sale items

The OOPS! Company – Gift with purchase! Free Yeti lowball rambler with $75 plus purchase (while supplies last)

Revente – wine + hors' doeuvres

Sid & Nancy – wine + hors' doeuvres

Soda City Mattress – 10percent off storewide + free gift with purchase

Sunrise Artisan Bath + Body – 15 percent off storewide

Vestique – 15 percent off storewide, spiked cider + treats

Wildflower Boutique – 25 percent off storewide

There will be free parking available on any street in Five Points after meters stop running at 6pm.

