Popular Mexican restaurant opens fourth Lexington location

Local favorite restaurant chain San Jose Mexican Restaurant has officially opened its fourth Lexington location.
San Jose’s newest location is in the Hendrix Crossing Shopping center at Hwy. 378 and Charter Oak Road. The suite where San Jose now resides -- 105 -- was once home to Fuji Grill and is situated next to Marco’s Pizza.
According to San Jose’s website, the location is the 15th in the Midlands. The first San Jose restaurant opened in the Midlands in 1981.
Find the San Jose in Lexington nearest you:
San Jose at 115 Northpoint Drive
San Jose at 4710 Augusta Rd.
San Jose at 1475 Old Orangeburg Rd.
And now, San Jose at 851 U.S. Hwy. 378
Comments