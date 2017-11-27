Landmark Main Street business relocates

After 60 years, long-time Columbia fabric store House of Fabrics no longer calls Main Street home.
Now, the business resides at 652 Bush River Rd.
House of Fabrics -- also known then as Chez Fabrique -- was opened in 1957 by Lou and Hazel Kaplan at 1709 Main St. in downtown Columbia--now the site of the Richland County Courthouse. It moved to 1720 Main St. before purchasing a building at 1312 Main St. where it remained from 1982 until this year.
“The store had unique fabrics that could not be found in the area. It quickly became the place to go for hard to find fabrics for special occasions as well as for good quality everyday fabrics,” said Lori Brown, the Kaplan’s granddaughter and current owner of the shop. “Over the years it has catered to professional seamstresses, dance companies, theaters and bridal parties.”
Never miss a local story.
The store’s present owner, Lori Brown, granddaughter of the Kaplans, relocated the store to a shopping center on Bush River Road where parking is no longer an issue.
“You can still find plenty of unique quality fabrics in Columbia at the House of Fabrics and you don't have to search for parking,” Brown said. “It is located seven minutes from downtown right off of I-126, 126 and I-20.”
The new House of Fabric will be open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Comments