More Videos

The future of Kurt Roper and the USC offense 4:35

The future of Kurt Roper and the USC offense

Pause
USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 1:56

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported

USC, Clemson targets react to outcome of rivalry game 0:50

USC, Clemson targets react to outcome of rivalry game

Dutch Fork players give their best imitations of coach Tom Knotts 0:31

Dutch Fork players give their best imitations of coach Tom Knotts

Why is there a teaching crisis in SC? 1:32

Why is there a teaching crisis in SC?

How South Carolina can close the gap with Clemson 0:38

How South Carolina can close the gap with Clemson

Critics, supporters discuss proposed Courage Center for recovering youth addicts 3:52

Critics, supporters discuss proposed Courage Center for recovering youth addicts

South Carolina's updated bowl outlook 1:00

South Carolina's updated bowl outlook

Updated USC bowl outlook: And the options are ... 3:04

Updated USC bowl outlook: And the options are ...

A house divided is going to be a house 1:15

A house divided is going to be a house

  • Main Street business reopens on Bush River road

    For 60 years House of Fabrics has been in downtown Columbia, now the fabric store known statewide in the theater and dance communities has a new home

For 60 years House of Fabrics has been in downtown Columbia, now the fabric store known statewide in the theater and dance communities has a new home Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com
For 60 years House of Fabrics has been in downtown Columbia, now the fabric store known statewide in the theater and dance communities has a new home Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

Shop Around

Landmark Main Street business relocates

By Janet Jones Kendall

jjkendall@thestate.com

November 27, 2017 02:47 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

After 60 years, long-time Columbia fabric store House of Fabrics no longer calls Main Street home.

Now, the business resides at 652 Bush River Rd.

House of Fabrics -- also known then as Chez Fabrique -- was opened in 1957 by Lou and Hazel Kaplan at 1709 Main St. in downtown Columbia--now the site of the Richland County Courthouse. It moved to 1720 Main St. before purchasing a building at 1312 Main St. where it remained from 1982 until this year.

“The store had unique fabrics that could not be found in the area. It quickly became the place to go for hard to find fabrics for special occasions as well as for good quality everyday fabrics,” said Lori Brown, the Kaplan’s granddaughter and current owner of the shop. “Over the years it has catered to professional seamstresses, dance companies, theaters and bridal parties.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The store’s present owner, Lori Brown, granddaughter of the Kaplans, relocated the store to a shopping center on Bush River Road where parking is no longer an issue.

“You can still find plenty of unique quality fabrics in Columbia at the House of Fabrics and you don't have to search for parking,” Brown said. “It is located seven minutes from downtown right off of I-126, 126 and I-20.”

The new House of Fabric will be open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

The future of Kurt Roper and the USC offense 4:35

The future of Kurt Roper and the USC offense

Pause
USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 1:56

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported

USC, Clemson targets react to outcome of rivalry game 0:50

USC, Clemson targets react to outcome of rivalry game

Dutch Fork players give their best imitations of coach Tom Knotts 0:31

Dutch Fork players give their best imitations of coach Tom Knotts

Why is there a teaching crisis in SC? 1:32

Why is there a teaching crisis in SC?

How South Carolina can close the gap with Clemson 0:38

How South Carolina can close the gap with Clemson

Critics, supporters discuss proposed Courage Center for recovering youth addicts 3:52

Critics, supporters discuss proposed Courage Center for recovering youth addicts

South Carolina's updated bowl outlook 1:00

South Carolina's updated bowl outlook

Updated USC bowl outlook: And the options are ... 3:04

Updated USC bowl outlook: And the options are ...

A house divided is going to be a house 1:15

A house divided is going to be a house

  • Sneak peek of Lowes Foods opening locations in Lexington, Forest Acres

    Lowes Foods is opening a new location in Lexington May 24, 2017 at 5 p.m. The company is also planning to open another location on Forest Drive in Richland County.

Sneak peek of Lowes Foods opening locations in Lexington, Forest Acres

View More Video