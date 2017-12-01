New restaurant coming to Harbison

Firenza Pizza will be opening a location at 1270-C Bower Parkway off Harbison Boulevard.
The location will be the Midlands’ second for the Fairfax, VA-based pizza chain. Firenza announced earlier this year that it would be opening a location in the Lowes Foods-anchored Lexington Square shopping center off Sunset Boulevard in Lexington. That location is expected to open this month.
Firenza was started by Dave Baer and Dave Wood, who once owned and operated 17 Domino's locations in Virginia. The restaurant is a build-your-own pizza concept allowing customers to select from a variety of fresh toppings, cheeses and sauce. The restaurant also has a variety of customizable salads, wings and meatballs.
With the Lexington and Columbia locations and more opening in Georgia and North Carolina this year and early next year, Firenza will have 16 locations across the Southeast.
