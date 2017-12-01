Pro Sports Image sports merchandise store has opened a location in Columbia Place Mall.
Pro Sports Image sports merchandise store has opened a location in Columbia Place Mall. Photo provided.
Pro Sports Image sports merchandise store has opened a location in Columbia Place Mall. Photo provided.

Shop Around

New store opens in Columbia Place mall

By Janet Jones Kendall

jjkendall@thestate.com

December 01, 2017 04:02 PM

Sports merchandise store Pro Image Sports, has opened its first location in Columbia in Columbia Place mall at 7201 Two Notch Rd.

The store is owned by Pam Mirchandani and specializes in licensed team apparel, hats and novelty items. Sports fans can expect to find everything from socks with players’ faces on them, team toothbrushes and jerseys to team watches, mugs, lanyards and even fidget spinners.

Pro Image Sports started in Salt Lake City, Utah and began franchising in 1986. The chain offers customers authentic, fashionable, licensed sports apparel and novelty items and operates over 130 locations across the country.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Sneak peek of Lowes Foods opening locations in Lexington, Forest Acres

    Lowes Foods is opening a new location in Lexington May 24, 2017 at 5 p.m. The company is also planning to open another location on Forest Drive in Richland County.

Sneak peek of Lowes Foods opening locations in Lexington, Forest Acres

Sneak peek of Lowes Foods opening locations in Lexington, Forest Acres 1:22

Sneak peek of Lowes Foods opening locations in Lexington, Forest Acres
Exclusive sneak peek at new Fresh Market on Two Notch road in Columbia 1:34

Exclusive sneak peek at new Fresh Market on Two Notch road in Columbia

Duck Donuts' maple bacon a cult fave 0:51

Duck Donuts' maple bacon a cult fave

View More Video