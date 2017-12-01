New store opens in Columbia Place mall

Sports merchandise store Pro Image Sports, has opened its first location in Columbia in Columbia Place mall at 7201 Two Notch Rd.
The store is owned by Pam Mirchandani and specializes in licensed team apparel, hats and novelty items. Sports fans can expect to find everything from socks with players’ faces on them, team toothbrushes and jerseys to team watches, mugs, lanyards and even fidget spinners.
Pro Image Sports started in Salt Lake City, Utah and began franchising in 1986. The chain offers customers authentic, fashionable, licensed sports apparel and novelty items and operates over 130 locations across the country.
Comments