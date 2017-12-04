Krispy Kreme lovers can choose from a Santa Belly, Melted Snowman or Holiday Sprinkle doughnut this holiday season.
Krispy Kreme lovers can choose from a Santa Belly, Melted Snowman or Holiday Sprinkle doughnut this holiday season.
Krispy Kreme lovers can choose from a Santa Belly, Melted Snowman or Holiday Sprinkle doughnut this holiday season.

Shop Around

Area doughnut shops roll out special holiday flavors

By Janet Jones Kendall

jjkendall@thestate.com

December 04, 2017 02:22 PM

It’s the most wonderful time of the year... to get your fill of limited-time holiday-flavored doughnuts in the Midlands!

Duck Donuts, Krispy Kreme and Dunkin’ Donuts all have something special on the menu this month.

Now through Dec. 31, at Duck Donuts, located at 4305 Fort Jackson Blvd. in the Whole Foods-anchored Cross Hill Market, customers can enjoy the jolly-inspired “holiday assortment,” which features limited-time mint icing and festive sprinkles. Guests can also sip the flavors of the season with the new Winter Roast Coffee, a blend of Central and South American beans medium roasted, boasting a sweet butterscotch flavor along with a delightful combination of hazelnut and whiskey flavors. In addition, most stores are offering cozy espresso drinks, Peppermint Mocha and Toffee Nut Latte, to warm up the season.

Krispy Kreme customers can choose from a Santa Belly chocolate-Kreme-filled doughtnut, the Melted Snowman Kreme-filled doughnut and a chocolate iced holiday sprinkles doughnut. Any of the three of course perfectly complement the limited time caramel mocha coffee made with espresso and steamed milk blended with caramel chocolate syrup and topped with whipped cream and a caramel drizzle (served hot or iced).

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

At Dunkin’ Donuts, coffee lovers can sample the new holiday coffee flavors Peppermint Mocha -- combining cool peppermint with rich chocolate -- and Brown Sugar Cinnamon, which brings together the sweet taste of sugar and cinnamon. But, of course, to go with that festive cup of Joe you’ll also have to grab a festive doughnut, a trio of which this year were inspired by two holiday flavors: sugar cookies and gingerbread. Choose from snowflake sprinkle, frosted sugar cookie or gingerbread cookie flavors.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Sneak peek of Lowes Foods opening locations in Lexington, Forest Acres

    Lowes Foods is opening a new location in Lexington May 24, 2017 at 5 p.m. The company is also planning to open another location on Forest Drive in Richland County.

Sneak peek of Lowes Foods opening locations in Lexington, Forest Acres

Sneak peek of Lowes Foods opening locations in Lexington, Forest Acres 1:22

Sneak peek of Lowes Foods opening locations in Lexington, Forest Acres
Exclusive sneak peek at new Fresh Market on Two Notch road in Columbia 1:34

Exclusive sneak peek at new Fresh Market on Two Notch road in Columbia

Duck Donuts' maple bacon a cult fave 0:51

Duck Donuts' maple bacon a cult fave

View More Video